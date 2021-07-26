Medical marijuana facility coming to east Macon

On Saturday, Georgia's state board overseeing medical cannabis approved licenses for six companies that will grow and sell the marijuana

MACON, Ga. — More than an acre of marijuana plants could be coming soon to an east Macon site.

The marijuana would be for medical purposes, and it's licensed by the state.

On Saturday, Georgia's state board overseeing medical cannabis approved licenses for six companies that will grow and sell the marijuana.

One of them is named FFD GA Holdings, which is based in Smyrna.

They say they're ready to start work on a state of the art facility on Joe Tamplin Industrial Boulevard in east Macon.

They're licensed for up to 50,000-square-feet of growing space -- that's more than an acre.

Once they sign a contract with the state, they have one year to start up operations.