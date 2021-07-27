Medical marijuana site in Macon expects to hire nearly 100 full-time workers

The CEO of FFD says it will be monitored inside and out, and only employees and law enforcement will have access

EAST MACON, Ga. — A medical marijuana production plant could bring nearly 100 jobs to east Macon, according to the CEO of a company licensed by the state last week to produce cannabis oil.

Fine Fettle Dispensaries (FFD) Holdings' application to the state says their production plant will be located on Joe Tamplin Industrial Boulevard.

"FFD GA Holdings, LLC ("Fine Fettle") is incredibly excited to have been selected as one of the six companies to provide low-THC oil to the patients of Georgia. We are confident Georgia can and will become the premier medical marijuana program in America," said CEO Jeremy Fort.

He says they expect to hire nearly 100 full-time workers.

Rusty Muliford, a sales representative at an electric company, said the product is needed.

"I don't have a problem with that. I think it is going to be wonderful, especially for people that have medical problems and situations going on in their life. I never know, sometime down the road I may need it," said Muliford.

Johnnica Myrick, an employee at a pool chemical company, said she's shocked that medical marijuana is coming to Georgia and says there are pros and cons of having the plant nearby.

"I support it for certain things over other types of medication treatment options. I don't support it for the negative reasons of it, such as what if someone tries to break into the facility or some things that could bring problems here that did not exist? I wish they could have zoned a little further honestly," said Myrick.

Fort said FFD will be secure and monitored inside and out. Only employees and law enforcement will have access, and there will be NO retail on site.

Horace Baskerville, a human resource manager at a nearby pencil company, said some people may be concerned about a marijuana business coming to town, but he welcomes the jobs.

"I'm all for work for the local area and bringing work to the community, so I guess that is a positive," said Baskerville.

According to a statement from the Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning commission, the FFD site is zoned for industrial use.

That means the company can grow marijuana and extract cannabis oil on the property, and no hearing was required for the project.

Fort said FFD plans to be a partner with the community and have already set up a program to donate 1% of all revenue to local charities.