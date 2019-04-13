MACON, Ga. — If you don't know what to do with your expired or unwanted medications, Coliseum Northside Hospital has a solution.

This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the hospital will be hosting their Medication Take-Back event along side the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

"We've got a narcotic epidemic, an opioid epidemic," says emergency room director Ralph Griffin. "Disposal of those medicines appropriately will prevent people from abusing them more than they should."

People don't have to get out of their cars to drop off old prescriptions and even get a free medication safety item afterward.

After the event, the drugs will be taken to the sheriff's office where they will be incinerated and disposed of.

In a similar event last March, Coliseum Medical Centers disposed of over 50 pounds worth of medication.

"When you use a disposal program, you end up disposing of it the safest, least-harmful way possible for people, kids, and the environment," says Griffin.

The disposal station will be located near the emergency room entrance of Coliseum Northside Hospital.