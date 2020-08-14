'Absolutely delicious': Mediterranean street food restaurant opens in Macon

PITA Mediterranean street food serves many communities with over 35 locations, and now you can find one in Macon.

MACON, Ga. — PITA, a Mediterranean street food style restaurant, opened in Macon on Friday.

The restaurant is one of over 35 PITA locations serving authentic foods such as gyros, hummus and falafels.

"You come in here, you're going to find something you like," said managing partner Pulkit Patel said.

PITA started back in 2011, and Patel says the first time he went to a PITA he knew it was something he wanted to share with others.

"It was slam-packed," he said. "I just couldn't believe how good the food was."

After opening a PITA in McDonough, he and his business partner decided to bring one to Patel's hometown.

"This is my community, I grew up here," he said.

All of the food is made-to-order. Patel says the whole "experience" of PITA is watching your food get made. He even has a favorite dish.

"Greek fries. I love the Greek fries," he said. "It's feta cheese, tahini sauce, three-in-one seasoning, and parsley. They're absolutely delicious."

Healthy options, as well as vegan and vegetarian meals, are also available at the restaurant.

They offer dine-in, third party delivery and to-go options.

PITA in Macon is located at 1625 Bass Road. They are open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday until 8 p.m.

"We're just excited to come here and serve great food," Patel said.