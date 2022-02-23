Meet Bibb County's 2022 STAR student: A'nna Wilcox

STAR students are seniors who earn the county’s highest score on the SAT and meet academic qualifications

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County’s STAR student for 2022 gives much of the credit to her favorite teacher’s ‘tough love.’ This year’s academic star is A’nna Wilcox of Mount de Sales Academy.

Her teaching mentor is chemistry teacher Georgia Olson. STAR students are seniors who earn the county’s highest score on the SAT and meet academic qualifications created by the Professional Association of Georgia (PAGE).

Outside of chemistry, Olson is also A’nna’s theatre instructor. Wilcox says she appreciates her tough love and Olson says A’nna is truly a jack of all trades.

“It’s just been a really wonderful experience to have her. She’s very flexible, she’s very understanding, but she’s also very rigorous. Sometimes you need that rigor and structure to really do well in a field like chemistry,” said Wilcox.

“She is academically brilliant in many different disciplines – certainly science and math – that’s where her passion lies, that’s what she wants to pursue. But she’s also very creative in the arts. She’s a good fine artist, but she’s also a great performer as well,” said Olson.