Meet Houston County's Post 4 Commissioner candidates

Tal Talton was born in raised in Houston County and has a family legacy. "Jackie" Rozier is an Air Force veteran and has lived in Houston County for 47 years

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Tal Talton and Jacqueline "Jackie" Rozier are candidates for Houston County Post 4's commissioner.

“I would say employment. I know our local law enforcement is short-staffed, I know the county jail is short-staffed and I think that is very, very crucial to have a safe community to live in. Without law and order, you got a problem," Tal Talton said about his priorities.

“Well, one of the things I believe is blight. We have homelessness, people may feel disenfranchised. I do have a heart for seniors when it comes to their income limitations versus the possible tax burden," Jackie Rozier said.

While one was born and raised in the county and the other came by way of Robins Air Force Base, both say they have a plan for Houston County.

“We have to create an attractive environment, which we're already doing a great job of, just like I said before to encourage industry to come in to set up in, which in return, will create jobs for the county," Talton said.

“Robins Air Force Base is an economic engine, big economic engine. I am a product of that engine, therefore it just makes sense to be able to talk about infrastructure and make sure we do those things that are beneficial to the community," Rozier said

Ultimately, both say they’re qualified to serve you.

"I’m running because I feel I’m qualified to run for this position. I’m on the planning and zoning board, it’s really opened the door for me to dig a little deeper to the internal part," Talton said.

"Roll my sleeves up to show that there’s a critical need and therefore as an elected official, I set the example and maybe other people will be willing to do the same thing," Rozier said.

Early voting began Monday. You can cast your ballot at four locations in Houston county.