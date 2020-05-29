MACON, Ga. — Five people are running to fill Robert Reichert's seat.

13WMAZ explains what businessman Cliffard Whitby wants to accomplish if elected.

Cliffard Whitby was born and raised in Macon's Unionville neighborhood and ran businesses in this city for decades.

He's also worked to bring some more businesses to Bibb County as a developer and former chairman of the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority.

After being acquitted on federal laundering and bribery charges in October 2018, Whitby said the community has been split and divided. He added that he wanted to heal the community.

Now, Whitby says he'll strive to address that if elected mayor.

"With the right leadership, we can start winning again together," Whitby says in a campaign advertisement.

Whitby says he wants to tackle crime and blight by getting to the roots of the problem. He pitched a six-point plan to fight crime in November

This includes 1) reducing gun violence, 2) putting first responders first, 3) investing in Macon-Bibb's youth, 4) improving the county's approach to criminal justice reform, 5) stopping crime before it happens and 6) making senior citizens safer.

He says to reduce youth violence the county must provide opportunities for children and teens.

"If we support the families of these young people – some of these parents are working two, three jobs, and we're dealing with children raising children," Whitby said. "This community must get serious about the issues that really impact these young people's lives and get involved."

Whitby says the school system is failing and that's affecting economic development. He says companies that might move to Macon turn away because of the workforce.

"The public school system that has plagued this community for decades and we can no longer turn a blind eye," Whitby said.

As part of the fifth point of the plan, fighting crime before it happens. Whitby says he wants to speed up the demolition of nearly 10,000 blighted properties and turn them over to the county land bank or other stakeholders.

He says blight is a byproduct of poverty.

"We've got to get intentional about the issues that cause blight. It's not enough just to tear down a home," Whitby said.

Whitby says to bust blight, the county has to address the "human components" that affect neighborhoods.

