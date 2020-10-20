Sheriff Terry Deese is running for reelection against Fort Valley native Vince Howell.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Sheriff Terry Deese has been with the Peach County Sheriff's Office since 1983, becoming sheriff in 2005.

Since then, he's won Sheriff of the Year and was president of the Georgia Sheriff's Association for one year.

Deese says he's running for another term because he believes he's the best fit for the job. "We have a proven track record. There is no one around that knows the Peach County Sheriff's Office better than I do. I spent my entire adult life there building the sheriff's office cause I've been actively involved with everything that goes on there."

His opponent, Vince Howell, has over 20 years of law enforcement experience, working with the Georgia Department of Corrections and the Houston County Sheriff's Department. He also has training in mental health and de-escalation.

Howell says if elected as sheriff, his priority would be to build up community policing.

"Some communities have been experiencing community policing and community policing is partnership-based. Unfortunately, some other communities, they have been experiencing policing, which is more negative interactions with law enforcement," says Howell.

Deese says in the time he's been sheriff, they've increased the number of beds and services in the jail, and put an emphasis on deputy training, starting with state certifications.

"We see a need in our community and one of these POST instructors can put together a lesson plan, get it approved through the state, and then teach it to our deputies," says Deese.

Howell says besides increasing community interaction, he would start a volunteer deputy program and increase technology if elected.

"We need to have mandatory body cameras so we can have a recording of anything that might transpire between law enforcement and the community," says Howell.