It was two years ago when we surprised our current team of 13WMAZ Junior Journalists, but now it’s time to introduce you to a new crew.

Nearly 150 kids tried out and after a process of interviews, we are down to the final 10.

On Monday, Lori Johnson surprised students in Centerville and Macon. Here are the first four of 10.

MONDAY

Brooklyn Williams – 7th grade at Thomson Middle School

Brooklyn’s favorite TV show is The Office because it’s funny and her favorite character is Michael Scott.

Jacob Bailey – 7th grade at Miller Magnet Middle School

Jacob’s favorite book is ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ because he says it explains the life of an average middle schooler going into high school. It’s a mix between fantasy and reality.

Sophia Boling – 6th grade Academy for Classical Education

Sophia likes her personality most about herself. Her family says she never meets a stranger and she wants to inspire people to be themselves and go for whatever they want to do.

Eli Rutherford – 5th grade at Academy for Classical Education

Eli says if he could go anywhere in the world, he’s go to Atlanta because he supports his state and what it represents in the country. He says he doesn’t want to go to another country because the US is the freest country in the world.

This story will be updated again on Wednesday when we announce two more Junior Journalists to the new crew.