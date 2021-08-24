'A good opportunity for my family': Meet Tattnall Square Academy's new head of school

This is David Raines' 20th year in education and he came to Tattnall after being head of another Christian private school in Atlanta

MACON, Ga. — Tattnall Square Academy welcomed in a new school leader this year. David Raines was named the new ‘head of school’ back in March and just finished his first week in the position.

Clay Rowland started his senior year at Tattnall Square Academy. He attended another private school before he came to Tattnall seven years ago.

“I didn't really know about the change. [I] didn't know if I was going to like it or not, but as soon as I got here everyone took me in as family,” said Rowland.

Not only did he feel welcomed, but he also felt confident when it came to academics.

"A lot of stuff we do here is to prepare us for the next year and so far, starting 12th grade, I feel like they're going to prepare us good for college,” he said.

Raines says that’s what sets Tattnall apart and is part of the reason he was interested in the Head of Schools position.

“Tattnall’s got a good reputation and has been around for over 50 years making a difference in the students in Middle Georgia. I thought this would be a good opportunity for my family,” said Raines.

He moved from Atlanta with his wife and children so his kids could finish up their education at Tattnall, and so that he could continue his journey in education.

“It's just rewarding to see the difference that Tattnall’s been able to make in the community all these years, and I desire to continue to do that with this new generation of young people,” he said.

He says one of his big goals for the school year is to lower the tuition.

“We want to make Christian education more affordable to families in the Middle Georgia area who desire that for the kids,” he said.

Doing so will help him complete his other goal, which is to increase enrollment numbers.

"The more students we have, the bigger impact we can have on this community and not just this community, but also as they go out into different parts of the world,” said Raines.

