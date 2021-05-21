Meet the 3 candidates running for Centerville City Council Post 1 seat

Early voting runs May 24 through June 11. Election day is Tuesday, June 15.

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — There are three candidates running for the Centerville City Council Post 1 seat -- Robert Bird, Susan Lemme and Debbie Taylor. 13WMAZ met with Lemme and Taylor. Bird says he was unable to do a phone or in-person interview with us, and he asked to send his answers via email.

Bird has lived in Centerville for 14 years -- he works at Robins Air Force Base as an Electronics Engineer. Lemme says Centerville is her hometown -- she's a retired librarian. Taylor has also lived in Centerville for 14 years -- she's a retired law-enforcement officer.

Q: Why did you decide to run for the council position?

Bird: Some friends told me about the vacant council position and suggested to me that I would make a great councilman. I have had a longtime interest in government and politics, and my family and I love the recent direction that Centerville has taken and want it to continue on the same successful path. I decided it was time to give something back to our city through public service.

Lemme: I've attended a lot of city council meetings, and I feel like there's a big need to get more citizen input for citizen involvement, and for city council to be very open to listening to the ideas that come from our public. There's a lot of things that are working very well. But some things need a little polish. We have issues that have been long standing that need to be looked at and when we're planning and doing things we need to plan ahead for the possibilities, and to look at impacts of our actions and I think I can provide a critical eye to those plans, and to suggest ways that we can work from the beginning so we're not correcting problems at the end.

Taylor: I'm the most qualified for the position, have been actively attending city council meetings, even some of the planning sessions, paid attention to what we're doing in the city. I grew up here and I know what was and what can be, have a great respect for our citizens who helped to build this community, and our senior citizens are the apple and the jewel of our communities. They provide maturity and stability. They're not the big draw on resources that, you know, a younger population might be. We want to be a good place for families, and our senior citizens are a part of the families of our community.

Q: Why should the people of Centerville vote for you?

Bird: I believe that government is meant to create a climate in a community that fosters growth and allows citizens to live their lives to the fullest. I’m the best candidate because, through my service, I can help make sure that Centerville’s government maintains an atmosphere that allows citizens to prosper. I would like voters to know that while I am new to running for elected office, I am not new when it comes to being involved in the community and helping it grow and prosper.

Lemme: I will be the person that listens to you on city council, I will get back to you, I will discuss the issue with you and I will try to make it work for you. Now I can't make everything the way everybody wants it. We've got 7,000 People in Centerville, you can't do something 7,000 different ways, but you can work with other governments if something is not within the preview of our government, you can work with the other governments and get, you know, if it involves house and county or school board or he can talk to the people who are serving on those boards because you're their citizen and that's what I want them to know the citizens are the boss.

Taylor: I want you to know that what impacts you impacts me. I'm a resident here. I've been here 14 years, I live off of Gunn Road so a lot of the things that we are facing all the problems, traffic, infrastructure. You're talking about affordable housing, all those things directly impact me because my house backs up to that area. But the one thing that I want to tell you most, is I'm a person that believes in trust, truth and transparency. I come from a law enforcement background and I'm here to support you. I'm here to serve you and to protect you, first and foremost, so if you trust me with that my southern principles. I was raised to respect each and every person here, and your views are important to me. So, come out, cast that vote. And if you trust me. I'll be here working for you.

Q: What goals do you have for Centerville, if elected?

Bird: If the voters of Centerville elect me, I would like to continue the city’s efforts to create a climate that is friendly to small entrepreneurs, so that we continue to create jobs. I would like to make sure our streets and other infrastructure are maintained, and I would ensure that our city uses its tax money wisely and efficiently. Centerville is already a wonderful place to live, and my goal would be to make sure it stays that way.

Lemme: I would like to see us work on the problem of speeding that goes through our neighborhoods, I don't know if that's going to be an easy solution if it's something we can do what limitations we are under from the state, you know, based on the search conditions of the road and curves and things like that. But I'd like for us to do some creative thinking about what we can do to slow traffic down in some of our neighborhoods. We have a lot of cross through streets would like to see us, like I said when we're looking at a plan from the beginning. Try to make sure that we're not going to have problems at the end and just add a critical item that I'm going to take input from our citizens. The four people sitting on city council and the mayor, don't have all the answers. We have expertise in our community, and we have people with experience in our community that can help us when we're making decisions, and they are welcome to come to city council and they are welcome to come and talk to us and give those bits of advice do.

Taylor: I know that there are lots of developments going on in Centerville houses coming up everywhere. Some of the things that we need to maintain is we need to keep the environment still maintained, there are areas that are not being maintained properly, we can, we can look at the traffic that's coming in these areas where we're offset from Watson. I want to bring in health and associations with health I want to increase the wellness, not just by the money value that we have instead of by bringing in the health department and offering that leisure lifestyle that projects to our constituents, but giving them and bringing the health department, and having them set up here, instead of heart, where you can get a diabetes check or glucose check those things. are important to me.