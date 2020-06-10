Meet the State Representative candidates for District 147

Republican Incumbent Heath Clark is running against Democrat Stephen Baughier.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Incumbent Republican State Representative Heath Clark is running against Democrat Stephen Baughier for District 147.

Election day is just four weeks away, so we want to make sure you know who the candidates are and what they want to do in office.

Heath Clark first took office back in 2015.

He grew up in Warner Robins and has four kids. He worked as a software engineer at Robins Air Force Base and started the Sojourn Church in Warner Robins.

Clark says he's helped move Georgia in the right direction.

If re-elected, he says he wants to continue to strengthen Robins Air Force Base and its connection to the city.

"You're always gonna have to look at Robins Air Force Base and whether it's the, you know, it's national defense, but it's also an economic engine in our community. I want to continue to work and find ways there to support the base."

Clark says one way to do that is by creating an income tax exemption for military retirement pay.

"That trained, dedicated, committed work force. They’ve either left the state during their time of service and they want to come back home, or once they get stationed here, we can have that in place. We could keep that workforce here as they end their service in the military."

Stephen Baughier graduated from Warner Robins High School in 1996.

He was an electrician in the U.S. Navy, then he got his Bachelors and Masters in Accounting.

He's managed budgets for national defense contracts. Four years ago, he started a business in Warner Robins to help people be more intentional with their finances.

If elected, Baughier says he wants to expand Medicaid in the state.

"We have an option available to us now that ensures over 500,000 people who currently don't have health insurance," he said. "Thirty-eight other states have already exercised this option and for some reason Georgia leadership wants to play politics with our healthcare and drag their feet on expanding Medicaid."

Both men agree they want to work on ways to strengthen public education in the state.

Clark says he would do that by working to expand rural broadband.

"Getting technology throughout our state, the rural broadband that we worked on and other ways. My wife being an educator... being able to make sure that every student has the opportunity to get the education even if they have to work remotely," Clark said. "Outside of the coronavirus, a lot of the school work and stuff has started to be... you need the technology just to be able to do the daily activities and homework assignments."

Baughier says he would improve Georgia schools by making sure they have the funding they need.

"Georgia currently ranks 30th by US News in K-12 public education, which is not a great standing. We’re in the bottom half of the country and yet our leadership has defunded public education by almost a billion, with a b, almost a billion dollars this year. That’s not acceptable."

Clark says once the Georgia House is back in session, they're going to have to work on the budget and after the pandemic, it's going to crucial.

"Once we get past the medical part, we’re gonna need some experience in getting us back on our feet economically and I think I can help do both," Clark said. "Everything is looking like we’re rebounding, but we’re still gonna have to work on the budget. Make sure we budget responsibly to meet the needs of the state but also how to be able to be efficient."

Baughier says he is disappointed in the way the state has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Earlier this year it became political to whether or not you wore a mask or political whether or not you socially distanced. That is just completely unacceptable, so there’s a culture change that needs to happen in Atlanta and with the representatives and the elected officials."

Clark says he is proud of what he has done since first being elected by the people of Warner Robins and Centerville.

"I have a track record. I’m proud of my record. I ran and made some promises that I feel like I’ve kept those promises. I believe in open and transparent accountable government and that’s what I’ve tried to do," he said.

But, Baughier says it's time for new leadership.