WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins welcomed a new city attorney at Monday night's city council meeting.

Julia Mize was approved with a 4-2 vote, with Councilman Holmes abstaining.

"I told the mayor and council, 'I don't have a thing against this lady. I don't know anything bad about her, but all you sent me was a resume and that was this morning,'" said Holmes.

Mayor Randy Toms said council has known about his expected appointment since the last council meeting.

The vote also left some people on social media and Councilman Daron Lee wondering if the city is now paying three city attorneys.

Toms said they are not.

When Jim Elliott retired last June, the city kept him on as a consultant, paying him $185 an hour.

"He has a lot of knowledge about municipal government, municipal law, and so he still gets a lot of calls," said Toms.

Fred Graham came on as the new city attorney back in September with an $80,000 a year salary.

Now, Mize is taking over the position.

"She's not on the payroll yet. She won't be until March 30th," said Toms.

The same day Graham leaves.

According to Toms, Mize hasn't entered a contract yet, but he think she will be paid the mid-range salary which is about $93,000 a year.

Mize grew up in Warner Robins, in the same house, until she went to college.

"I'm proud to be from Warner Robins and I think being the city attorney for Warner Robins allows me the opportunity to represent the city," said Mize.

She got her undergraduate and graduate degree from Mercer University and then went to work in Atlanta as a corporate attorney, where she specialized in mergers, acquisitions and contracts.

She came back to Houston County in 2010 to work in the District Attorney's office and then the U.S. Attorney's Office.

At the U.S. Attorney's office, she prosecutes things like gun crimes, dog crimes, human trafficking, drugs, and fraud.

She said she knew from a young age this is what she wanted to do.

"I always loved to read, and my parents will probably tell you, I always loved to argue," she said, laughing.

She said the best part about being a lawyer is the fact that she is constantly learning.

"Whether you’re a trial lawyer or a transactional lawyer or a government lawyer, you’re constantly meeting new people dealing with new issues and having to research and learn and educate yourself, so then you can communicate with other people," said Mize.

She said she travels a lot with her current job, so she is looking forward to being at home more with her family.

Mize said she's excited to get started at the end of the month and follow in Elliott and Graham's footsteps.

"I hope that I can be a resource for both the mayor and the city councilmen, where I can be available to them, that we can work together and have a great working relationship to be able to keep moving Warner Robins forward."

Toms said he thinks she has a bright future ahead of her.

"I think one day people will be talking about her like they talk about Mr. Elliott."

