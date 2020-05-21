MACON, Ga. — Kristin Hanlon and Larry Tard are running for the Bibb County Board of Education District 3 seat. Here's what they said the district could handle better.

"I believe where the system could use some improvement is helping that average student be more engaged in the learning process, so increasing the academic intensity of the program," Hanlon said.

Hanlon is the Vice President of One South Bank in Macon. She's running against Larry Tard, who retired from the United States Navy after 20 years.

"When the right kind of people are in place with the right kind of motivation, things usually will go well. A good set of principles will always go better with the job, but when those principles are violated, the entire system suffers," Tard wrote in a statement.

Tard is pushing for goals he said can only be achieved by a collective effort from board members, educational leaders and district stakeholders.

"Incremental teacher pay, improved teacher and parent relationship, classroom safety and control and common sense school polices," Tard wrote in a statement.

Hanlon wants to see continued progress in Advanced Placement and career skill courses along with building improvements.

"Taxpayers of this part of the county deserve beautiful public schools, and I know over the past few years the SPLOST has really brought the level of our infrastructure up," Hanlon said.

Both candidates believe listening to taxpayers will be crucial in handling the governor's budget cuts involving education.

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE

Meet the candidates running for Macon district attorney

Macon-Bibb Board of Elections says hundreds of voters got the wrong ballot

Robins Regional Chamber hosts virtual candidate forum

Early in-person voting starts for coronavirus-impacted 2020 Georgia Primary