Remains found near parkway IDed as missing Georgia woman

The 24-year-old woman's family reported her missing in September 2019.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police say human remains found near a Savannah parkway have been identified as those of a woman missing for more than a year.

Savannah police said in a news release Thursday that a DNA analysis confirmed the remains are those of Melanie Steele.

Julia Johnson, Steele’s mother, said she is constantly reminded of their last conversation over the phone that occurred the night she was last seen. One of the last things Steele told her mother was that she loved her.

Steele's remains were found March 18 off of New Hampstead Parkway, about 20 miles from where Steele's car was discovered after she vanished.