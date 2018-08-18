Saturday afternoon, the community came together to celebrate the grand re-opening of Memaw's restaurant in Macon.

Memaw's is back in business! Memaw passed away last November, but her son, Richard Lockett Jr. and husband, Richard Lockett Sr. plan to keep her legacy alive through food and giving back to the community.

With the help of volunteers, the Lockett Foundation, run by Lockett Jr., partnered with the Middle Georgia Food Bank to prepare bags of food outside Memaw's restaurant to hand out to the community in Macon.

The group hoped to feed hundreds of people, and plans on handing out bags of food monthly.

Thee main event was the grand re-opening of Memaw's restaurant.

Cooks worked for over 24 hours to be sure all of the food was prepared, all while following Memaw's original recipes.

Lockett Jr.says he and his dad are just trying to make Memaw proud.

"We do 'hashtag Memaw lives forever,' and although she surprisingly passed away almost six or seven months ago, her presence is still felt, and this is one way of expressing that," Junior said.

People came to visit the restaurant and get bags of food with thankful hearts.

Lockett Jr. says this community was her home and her family and food is what she knew best to bring them together.

"She cared about family. She used food reach the community, so today, Memaw lives," he said.

Memaw's restaurant will be open Thursday-Saturday and the first and third Sunday of every month from 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Memaw's is located at 4245 Mumford Road in Macon.

