Concerts to 5Ks to a river clean-up: Memorial Day weekend in Central Georgia

There are plenty of ways to honor those who have lost their lives while serving our country. Here's what's happening in Central Georgia for Memorial Day weekend.

MACON, Ga. — Memorial Day is about honoring and remembering the lives of veterans who have died while in the line of duty.

Across Central Georgia, there are several events and festivities for people to participate in and honor America's fallen soldiers.

Macon:

Harley Davidson "Grill and Chill" event:

Harley Davidson of Macon observes Memorial Day with a "Grill and Chill" on Saturday, May 27. The organizers will be grilling up hotdogs and hamburgers starting at around noon.

Location: 5000 Mercer University Dr, Macon, GA 31210

Time and date: Saturday, May 27, 12 a.m.

Memorial Day Float and Cleanup:

Grab a life vest and a trash bag; Float Daze encourages people to come out to Amerson River Park to float down the river while picking up trash. According to the event's Facebook page, this is the 8th year that Float Daze has organized a float and cleanup event.

Location: Amerson River Park at the Sandbar, 2551 Pierce Dr. N, Macon, GA

Time and date: Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Memorial Day 5K:

Come down to Carolyn Clayton Park for Theron Ussery Community Center's 3rd annual Memorial Day 5k. While registration has already closed, there will be music, vendors and an award ceremony for winners. Plus, their participants will receive t-shirts and breakfast sandwiches. The 5k will take participants through the park and downtown Macon.

Location: Carolyn Clayton Park, 150 Willie Smokie Glover Dr, Macon, GA

Time and date: Saturday, May 27, 7:30 a.m.

Warner Robins:

Magnolia Cemetery Remembrance Ceremony:

A Remembrance Ceremony will take place at the Magnolia Cemetery's Eternal Flame Monument in the cemetery's Garden of Valor. The cemetery has graves dating back to the Civil War.

Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick will be introducing the event's speaker.

Location: 205 S Pleasant Hill Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088

Time and Date: Monday, May 29, 11 a.m.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Day Lunch

After the event at Magnolia Cemetery, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6605 will serve free food to former military and first responders.

Location: 1011 S. Corder Road, Warner Robins, GA, United States, Georgia

Time and Date: Monday, May 29, 11 a.m.

Moment of Remembrance Ceremony at City Hall:

The city of Warner Robins is holding a remembrance ceremony to honor the U.S. military personnel who have fallen while serving the U.S. armed forces.

Special guests of the ceremony will include mayor LaRhonda Patrick, Pastor Jim Perdue, a reading from a Vietnam veteran, a presentation of colors by the Warner Robins Police and Fire Honor Guard, and a performance of 'Taps' by Tammy Urbanksy.

Location: Veteran’s Park in front of City Hall; 700 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093

Time and Date: Monday, May 29, 1 p.m.

Milledgeville:

Taps across America:

Colonel Larry McLendon will play taps -- the famous bugle tune -- at 3 p.m. at Dues Lounge and Dawg House in Milledgeville. Across the nation, taps will ring out to honor Americans who have died in the line of duty.

This is the 4th annual Taps Across America, started by CBS's Steve Hartman.

Location: 162 Sinclair Marina Road, Milledgeville, Georgia

Time and Date: Monday, May 29, 3 p.m.

Cordelle:

Memorial Day Weekend Concert:

Come down to Lake Blackshear Resort and Golf Club for a night of music. The Rock Mob will perform covers from the 70s and 90s at the Cypress Grill. You can purchase both general admissions and reserved seating tickets by calling 229-276-1004.

Location: 2459 H U.S. Hwy 280 W, Cordele, GA, United States, Georgia

Date and Time: Sunday, May 28, from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Andersonville:

National Cemetery Schedule:

The Anderson National Cemetery has a long list of events for people looking to honor the veterans injured at the Georgia cemetery. Up to 300 volunteers will place flags, but registration has closed. The cemetery has 20,000 graves of American service members.

Location: 760 POW Rd, Andersonville, GA 31711

Dates and Times:

5/27 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.: Flag placement with lunch provided by Dixie Crows

5/28 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Memorial Day Ceremony

5/29 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Knights of Columbus Mass

5/29 2:00 p.m.: Medal of Honor recipient Luther H. Story Funeral

5/30 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.: Flag Pick Up in National Cemetery

Centerville:

Crunch Fitness Memorial Day Party:

Crunch Fitness in Centerville holds a Memorial Day party offering free workouts, classes, vendors and prizes. They will also be holding an open house Saturday and Sunday.

Location: 2922 Watson Blvd, Centerville, GA 31028

Time and Date: Monday, May 29, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cochran:

Special Video and Music Presentation:

On Monday, a unique music and video presentation will be at the Cochran City Auditorium to honor fallen veterans. The event will occur at 11 a.m., and community members are invited to join in and honor the "men and women who have fallen in battle."

Location: 102 N Second St, Cochran, GA 31014