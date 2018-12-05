Back in March, Arthur Panish, a homeless Macon man was killed after being struck by a car near the Spring Street bridge.

On Saturday, members of the community came together to celebrate Arthur Panish's life.

Nicole Butler attended the memorial service to honor a man of few words, but whose life touched the people around him.

Dozens of people showed up to celebrate the life of a man they've never met, but whose life touched their hearts.

Linda Lester being one of them saying their was something about Arthur Panish that caught her eye.

"He had a brown jumpsuit on and I started calling him Mr. Brown and i became concerned about him because there were some days I mean it looked as though his clothes were about to fall off of him," she says.

Compelling her to reach out to him.

"And I said may I buy you a sandwich and he shouted at me and said please go away and I knew then that I would never approach him again because he wanted to be left alone," Lester says.

Panish never asked for any help from anyone, but Lester and a dozen other people weren't going to give up that easily.

"We would take food and clothing and blanket and we hid them in an area we knew he frequented and the next day they would be gone," she says.

After Lester heard that Panish passes away she felt the urge to finally give him a gift he couldn't refuse... a memorial service.

"And I felt that we were his family, that I was his sister and he was someone we have to remember we can't just let him fade away," Lester says.

The community donated thousands of dollars to cover Panish's cremation, funeral and even enough for a small donation to DayBreak, and said goodbye to the man they've grown to love.

"Hopefully he's somewhere looking down going that's my family. Macon Georgia is my family," Lester says.

Panish's only living relative is his twin sister who lives in New York, and she said it was a blessing for him to have found a second family down in Macon.

