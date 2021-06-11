Memorial motorcycle ride in honor of officer Sgt. Curtis Billue in Wilkinson County

Four years ago, Billue and 42-year-old Sgt. Christopher Monica were shot and killed by two inmates on a prison transport bus.

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — On Saturday, Wilkinson County honored fallen correctional officer Sgt. Curtis Billue in a memorial ride.

Billie grew up on Mcintyre where several of his family members still live.

The memorial ride today started at Wilkinson County High School where Billue attended.

“He would feel that everything that I did for my family, for my country, and for my job it was something I was supposed to do. I don't deserve any extra recognition,” Sgt. Billue’s sister Denise Billue said.

Registration for the event was $10 for one rider and $15 for two riders.

All proceeds went towards the nonprofit Standing for Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS).