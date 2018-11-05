For years, people in Macon knew Arthur Panish's face, but not his name.

Now, people will gather Saturday to remember him.

In March, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says Panish was hit by a car on the ramp to I-16 west near the Spring Street bridge. (Authorities initially identified him as Arthur Pinish).

He was homeless and a familiar face around the I-16-Spring Street intersection.

Coroner Leon Jones' office learned that Panish was a New York native who formerly taught school in upstate New York.

His obituary says Panish taught Spanish and enjoyed playing Latin-American rock-and-roll "to the delight of his students." He also led the class in Spanish-language debates on topics of the day, such as "long hair for boys."

"He loved to travel and hitched-hiked some 30,000 miles, meeting new people and sharing his love of music," the obituary says.

"Mr. Panish believed that adults once played as children, and they should continue to play as they grew older. To him, play was not exclusive to children. Though circumstances later created a life on the streets, he was a lesson for all who crossed his path. He will be missed."

A memorial service for Panish will be held Saturday at Highland Hills Baptist Church at 11:30 a.m.

Donations in his memory may be made to Macon's Daybreak shelter.

