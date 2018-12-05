Everyone deals with grief in different ways. For Karla Jones, she deals with the death of her baby Addison by making memory boxes for other moms who never got to take home their baby home.

Jones gave birth to Addison right before Christmas 2009. Jones says she was born with many health issues and eventually ended up at the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Egleston in Atlanta. After lots of medical procedures including heart surgery, little Addison passed away on January 8th, 2010. She was just 17 days old. Not long after that, Jones started putting together memory boxes.

“It’s kind of therapeutic just being able to put thoughtful gifts into it so a mama can have something,” said Jones.

In a decorative box, Jones puts picture frames, blankets, a stuffed animal, a journal, disposable camera, an angel, and a heartfelt letter that reads in part, “You are not alone in this. We, to have been in those shoes……” Jones includes inspirational scriptures, books, songs and movies that could offer a family some comfort.

“I just think it’s important that the families have something that they can keep such a special time where they had those babies and they couldn’t take them home that they save something that can keep all those memories inside,” says Jones.

Jones delivers the boxes to the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Egleston in Atlanta and to the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit and the Coliseum Hospital a few times each year.

“It just makes me feel good I’m able to keep her legacy going one box at a time.”

You can donate to Addison's Caring Bridge fund.

You can also join Addi's Legacy group on Facebook.

© 2018 WMAZ