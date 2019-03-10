MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a grocery store was robbed at gunpoint by two men in Halloween masks Thursday.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 11:20 a.m. at Lynmore Grocery on Marion Avenue.

The release says it was reported two men entered the store wearing white Jason Voorhees masks from the 'Friday the 13th' series.

One of the men had a gun and demanded money from the clerk, while the other stayed at the door and held it open.

The men fled the store on foot toward Worsham Avenue after getting an undisclosed amount of money, the release says.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: Macon man arrested after allegedly burglarizing auto shop

RELATED: Armed man walks away with nothing after trying to rob a Macon Checkers

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.