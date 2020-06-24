One of two men wanted for Byron Subway armed robbery arrested

Police say he watched the restaurant for about an hour before robbing the store at gunpoint

BYRON, Ga. — Byron Police have arrested one of the two men accused of robbing a Subway at gunpoint on June 14.

According to an updated news release, one of the suspects was identified as 41-year-old Adrian Brown, of Warner Robins.

Warrants for Brown’s arrest were issued Monday and he was arrested by the US Marshal’s Fugitive Squad around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Brown is charged with armed robbery and is being held at the Peach County jail.

Anyone with information on the second suspect or about the robbery can call Byron Police at 478-956-2493.