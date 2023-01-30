Mental Health Monday: Surviving Tax Season

Tax season can be scary and stressful but with preparation it doesn't have to be.

MACON, Ga. — On this Mental Health Monday we're breaking down the "t word"...taxes. Complicated forms, math, and understanding your finances can all make for a stressful time of year.

"I remember a time 3 years ago I was not getting my tax return and my tax preparer was not helping," tax and credit repair owner Erica Barber said.

Barber knows what it feels like to get caught up in the stress of tax season.

"It was very stressful. I was going through identify theft and it was very hard to be a single mom," she said.

She decided to be the change she wanted to see.

"I wanted to actually learn the ins and outs so I can not only help myself but other people," Barber said.

Now, she is a tax preparer and wants to be a stress reliever rather than the cause of stress for people.

"Money is the major source of stress for a lot of people. So the tax season really shines a light on those issues about money," Barber said.

Patty Gibbs is the executive Director at Family Counseling Center of Central Georgia. She says stress and procrastination takes center stage during tax season.

"If you do procrastinate that can cause some anxiety which can affect your sleep, eating habits, work life. It can affect a whole bunch of things," Gibbs said.

Doing them early, getting a trusted tax preparer and having your documents in order can take the load off of you.

If you opt to do them yourself, get in a comfortable place to go through everything, and give yourself time.

"Do it in pieces so you carve out time to get things done and feel successful," Gibbs said.

Barber says now is the time to get started and it's okay to stay involved.