x
Local News

Mental Health Mondays: Resources for mental health and addiction in Central Georgia

Here's how you or a loved one who is struggling can get help
Credit: melita - stock.adobe.com

MACON, Ga. — TREATMENT

These centers offer treatment for your mental illness or addiction or can connect you with somewhere that does.

River Edge Behavioral Health

  • Address: 175 Emery Highway, Macon, GA 31217
  • Phone: (478) 803-7600

River Edge Recovery Center

  • Address: 3575 Fulton Mill Road, Macon, GA 31206
  • Phone: (478) 803-7600

River Edge Billingslea Recovery Residence for Men

  • Address: 1243 First Avenue, Macon, GA 31204
  • Phone: (478) 803-7600

River Edge LifeSPRING for Women

  • Address: 5113 College Crossing Drive, Macon, GA 31206 
  • Phone: (478) 803-7600

River Edge: Baldwin County & Crisis Service Center

  • Address: 60 Blandy Way, Milledgeville, GA 31061 
  • Phone: (478) 451-2700

River Edge: Monroe County

  • Address: 168 Old Brent Road, Forsyth, GA 31029
  • Phone: (478) 994-7600

River Edge: InTUNE

  • Address: 281 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31088
  • Phone: (478) 803-7600

Coliseum Center for Behavioral Health

  • Address: 340 Hospital Drive, Macon, GA 31217 
  • Phone: (478) 741-1355

Next Step Recovery

  • Address: 6751 Houston Road, Macon, GA 31216 
  • Phone: (478) 284-1422 
  • Email: info@nextstepmin.org

Phoenix Health Center

  • Address: 940-A GA Highway 96, Warner Robins, GA 31088
  • Phone: (478) 988-1222
  • Email: info@phoenixcenterbhs.com 

iHOPE, Inc.

  • Address: 603-C Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31088
  • Phone: (478) 225-2895 
  • Email: info@ihopeinc.org

HealthQwest Opioid Treatment Clinic (Macon)

  • Address: 890 Northwoods Plaza/Burrus Road Macon, GA 31204
  • Phone: (478) 330-7164 

HealthQwest Opioid Treatment Clinic (Warner Robins)

  • Address: 607-A Russell Pkwy Warner Robins, GA 31088
  • Phone: (478) 225-9860 

Community Service Board of Middle Georgia

  • Address: 2121A Bellevue Road, Dublin, GA 31021 
  • Phone: (478) 272-1190

Community Mental Health Center

  • Address: 621 Plaza Avenue, Eastman, GA 31023 
  • Phone: (478) 448-1040 

National Alliance on Mental Illness in Warner Robins - (478) 328-0508 

HOTLINES & CHATS

If you need someone to talk to, don't hesitate to reach out to these hotlines.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-(800) 273-8255

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Chat

Crisis Text Line: text TALK to 741741

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Help Line: 1-(800) 662-4357

National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence's Hope Line: 1-(800) 622-2255

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-(800) 799-7233

National resources for help

There are many resources available that are focused on suicide prevention and mental health disparities for all ages and backgrounds. Here are a few:

National Hotline

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day. Call 1-800-273-8255.

The AAKOMA Project

The mission of the AAKOMA Project focuses on the consciousness of youth of color and their caregivers. They specialize in helping families seek help and manage their mental health. Read more about their strategies here.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has resources online for people to get help. Whether someone has lost a loved on to suicide or if a person is worried about someone else, there are prevention tips available. There are also resources to find a mental health professional in your area.

The Trevor Project

According to its website, The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. They have resources for people to chat with counselors if they are in need of support. They also have tips on how to help yourself and others.

Veterans Crisis Line

The Veterans Crisis line is a source for support that is free and confidential. The responders are trained to help veterans of all ages and circumstances.

Anyone needing support can 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.

Crisis Text Line

Texting "HOME" to 741741 from anywhere in the United States will connect you to the Crisis Text Line. Counselors are available to help. The website mentions that "crisis doesn't just mean thinking about ending your own life. It’s any painful emotion and anytime you need support."  The support is free and available 24/7.

LEARN MORE ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH

You can visit these websites to learn more about mental health and addiction.

National Alliance on Mental Illness

National Institute of Mental Health

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

National Institute on Drug Abuse

NAMI has a full list of specialized organizations for a wide variety of mental illness here.

