Mental Health Mondays: Resources for mental health and addiction in Central Georgia

Here's how you or a loved one who is struggling can get help

MACON, Ga. — TREATMENT

These centers offer treatment for your mental illness or addiction or can connect you with somewhere that does.

Address: 175 Emery Highway, Macon, GA 31217

175 Emery Highway, Macon, GA 31217 Phone: (478) 803-7600

Address: 3575 Fulton Mill Road, Macon, GA 31206

3575 Fulton Mill Road, Macon, GA 31206 Phone: (478) 803-7600

Address: 1243 First Avenue, Macon, GA 31204

1243 First Avenue, Macon, GA 31204 Phone: (478) 803-7600

Address: 5113 College Crossing Drive, Macon, GA 31206

5113 College Crossing Drive, Macon, GA 31206 Phone: (478) 803-7600

Address: 60 Blandy Way, Milledgeville, GA 31061

60 Blandy Way, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Phone: (478) 451-2700

Address: 168 Old Brent Road, Forsyth, GA 31029

168 Old Brent Road, Forsyth, GA 31029 Phone: (478) 994-7600

Address: 281 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31088

281 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Phone: (478) 803-7600

Address: 340 Hospital Drive, Macon, GA 31217

340 Hospital Drive, Macon, GA 31217 Phone: (478) 741-1355

Address: 6751 Houston Road, Macon, GA 31216

6751 Houston Road, Macon, GA 31216 Phone: (478) 284-1422

(478) 284-1422 Email: info@nextstepmin.org

Address: 940-A GA Highway 96, Warner Robins, GA 31088

940-A GA Highway 96, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Phone: (478) 988-1222

(478) 988-1222 Email: info@phoenixcenterbhs.com

Address: 603-C Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31088

603-C Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Phone: (478) 225-2895

(478) 225-2895 Email: info@ihopeinc.org

Address: 890 Northwoods Plaza/Burrus Road Macon, GA 31204

890 Northwoods Plaza/Burrus Road Macon, GA 31204 Phone: (478) 330-7164

Address: 607-A Russell Pkwy Warner Robins, GA 31088

607-A Russell Pkwy Warner Robins, GA 31088 Phone: (478) 225-9860

Address: 2121A Bellevue Road, Dublin, GA 31021

2121A Bellevue Road, Dublin, GA 31021 Phone: (478) 272-1190

Address: 621 Plaza Avenue, Eastman, GA 31023

621 Plaza Avenue, Eastman, GA 31023 Phone: (478) 448-1040

HOTLINES & CHATS

If you need someone to talk to, don't hesitate to reach out to these hotlines.

Crisis Text Line: text TALK to 741741

National resources for help

There are many resources available that are focused on suicide prevention and mental health disparities for all ages and backgrounds. Here are a few:

National Hotline

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day. Call 1-800-273-8255.

The AAKOMA Project

The mission of the AAKOMA Project focuses on the consciousness of youth of color and their caregivers. They specialize in helping families seek help and manage their mental health. Read more about their strategies here.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has resources online for people to get help. Whether someone has lost a loved on to suicide or if a person is worried about someone else, there are prevention tips available. There are also resources to find a mental health professional in your area.

The Trevor Project

According to its website, The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. They have resources for people to chat with counselors if they are in need of support. They also have tips on how to help yourself and others.

Veterans Crisis Line

The Veterans Crisis line is a source for support that is free and confidential. The responders are trained to help veterans of all ages and circumstances.

Anyone needing support can 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.

Crisis Text Line

Texting "HOME" to 741741 from anywhere in the United States will connect you to the Crisis Text Line. Counselors are available to help. The website mentions that "crisis doesn't just mean thinking about ending your own life. It’s any painful emotion and anytime you need support." The support is free and available 24/7.

LEARN MORE ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH

You can visit these websites to learn more about mental health and addiction.