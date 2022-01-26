Resources for mental health in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that at least 3,600 children under the age of 13 died by suicide in the last two decades.
That's 3,600 too many.
There are resources available -- for all ages -- to help combat the problem.
Local resources for help
These centers offer treatment for your mental illness or can connect you with somewhere that does.
- Address: 175 Emery Highway, Macon, GA 31217
- Phone: (478) 803-7600
- Address: 60 Blandy Way, Milledgeville, GA 31061
- Phone: (478) 451-2700
- Address: 168 Old Brent Road, Forsyth, GA 31029
- Phone: (478) 994-7600
- Address: 281 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Phone: (478) 803-7600
National resources for help
There are many resources available that are focused on suicide prevention and mental health disparities for all ages and backgrounds. Here are a few:
National hotline
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day. Call 1-800-273-8255.
The AAKOMA Project
The mission of the AAKOMA Project focuses on the consciousness of youth of color and their caregivers. They specialize in helping families seek help and manage their mental health. Read more about their strategies here.
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has resources online for people to get help. Whether someone has lost a loved on to suicide or if a person is worried about someone else, there are prevention tips available. There are also resources to find a mental health professional in your area.
The Trevor Project
According to its website, The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. They have resources for people to chat with counselors if they are in need of support. They also have tips on how to help yourself and others.
Veterans Crisis Line
The Veterans Crisis line is a source for support that is free and confidential. The responders are trained to help veterans of all ages and circumstances.
Anyone needing support can 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.
Crisis Text Line
Texting "HOME" to 741741 from anywhere in the United States will connect you to the Crisis Text Line. Counselors are available to help. The website mentions that "crisis doesn't just mean thinking about ending your own life. It’s any painful emotion and anytime you need support." The support is free and available 24/7.