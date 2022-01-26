Resources for mental health in Central Georgia

Here's how you or a loved one who is struggling can get help

MACON, Ga. — Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that at least 3,600 children under the age of 13 died by suicide in the last two decades.

That's 3,600 too many.

There are resources available -- for all ages -- to help combat the problem.

Local resources for help

These centers offer treatment for your mental illness or can connect you with somewhere that does.

Address: 175 Emery Highway, Macon, GA 31217

175 Emery Highway, Macon, GA 31217 Phone: (478) 803-7600

Address: 60 Blandy Way, Milledgeville, GA 31061

60 Blandy Way, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Phone: (478) 451-2700

Address: 168 Old Brent Road, Forsyth, GA 31029

168 Old Brent Road, Forsyth, GA 31029 Phone: (478) 994-7600

Address: 281 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31088

281 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Phone: (478) 803-7600

National resources for help

There are many resources available that are focused on suicide prevention and mental health disparities for all ages and backgrounds. Here are a few:

National hotline

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day. Call 1-800-273-8255.

The AAKOMA Project

The mission of the AAKOMA Project focuses on the consciousness of youth of color and their caregivers. They specialize in helping families seek help and manage their mental health. Read more about their strategies here.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has resources online for people to get help. Whether someone has lost a loved on to suicide or if a person is worried about someone else, there are prevention tips available. There are also resources to find a mental health professional in your area.

The Trevor Project

According to its website, The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. They have resources for people to chat with counselors if they are in need of support. They also have tips on how to help yourself and others.

Veterans Crisis Line

The Veterans Crisis line is a source for support that is free and confidential. The responders are trained to help veterans of all ages and circumstances.

Anyone needing support can 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.

Crisis Text Line