MACON, Ga. — Let us introduce you to the Peek brothers, an energetic group of guys from west Macon looking for an outlet.

"I wanna try out for basketball and track," Kaevi'one Peek said.

"I want to play football, but I can't," Kamaren Peek said.

"I am in JROTC, I am a staff sarg (sergeant) right now," Kenya Peek said.

With a spike in teen crime in Bibb County last year, Tolera Peek is trying to keep her sons in the classroom and out of jail.

"The only thing I depend on is God and prayer, and so when I look at my community and I look at the surroundings, I mean you can be an innocent bystander, but at the same time you can be at the right place at the wrong time," Tolera Peek said.

Tolera and her husband say they keep the boys grounded in church, but more help never hurts.

"It takes a village. It doesn't just take a parent or that one person, it literally takes a village to stand in and stand strong to help with those kids," Tolera said.

For that reason, Tolera signed her boys up for the Mentor's Project of Bibb County hoping each would be paired up with a mentor. Something the Peek boys are already looking forward to.

"It'll keep you on the right path, keep you straight," Kamaren said.

"Somebody cool, collective, smart. Somebody who can help steer me in the right path," Kenya said.

"Because I want to have fun too," Kaevi'one said.

Plus mentors who can run the distance of life.

"Good advice, maybe get me on with some job experience, maybe help me with things that I have issues with," Kenya said.

The Peek brothers want someone that will help them think outside of the box, showing them your surroundings never define what your future looks like.

