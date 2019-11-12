MACON, Ga. — In November, we showed you how "Mentors Make a Difference" in Central Georgia by featuring kids looking for someone to help them stay on track.

After the stories aired, The Mentors Project of Bibb County and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Heart of Georgia say dozens of people called in to become mentors.

Today, more than 20 of them are going through the screening process.

"We had an overwhelming response from people from all over the region and even beyond our service area," Betsy Fitzgerald with Big Brothers Big Sisters said.

"We were so happy to see our program and our children showcased," June O'Neal with The Mentors Project said.

Right now, 20 people are in the process to become a "big" or mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

"Some are within the process of getting matched, going through the background checks, interviews, training, and doing the matching right now with us," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said a lot of single moms called her office looking for a mentor.

"Which goes back to how much importance it is for us to be able to attract male mentors to our program," Fitzgerald said.

We also checked in with The Mentors Project to see how the series impacted them.

"We had helped to have a deluge of mentors knocking at our doors and on our website, but we have had parents with children reaching out saying their child needs help," O'Neal said.

O'Neal said one person signed up to mentor, but a lot of people started the application process and did not finish it.

"If you have a person on your holiday list that has everything, please become a mentor in their honor," O'Neal said.

O'Neal and Fitzgerald hope to have their new mentors on board by January.

It's never too late to become a mentor. All mentors go through a criminal background check and interview process before they are matched.

Click here to learn how to get involved.

