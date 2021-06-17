Students stay busy at Mentor's Project of Bibb County academic enrichment camp

The camp is making sure students in Bibb County are productive over the summer, while showing mentors make a difference.

MACON, Ga. — Students throughout Central Georgia are on summer break right now and that means they have plenty of free time on their hands. The Mentor's Project of Bibb County is making sure some of those kids stay busy while also throwing some fun in the mix.

This summer, kids are spending extra time in the classroom at Ballard-Hudson Middle School. They aren't in summer school, but are participating in a summer camp.

"I did a catapult, I did a poem, and I drew a picture," said Gerniya Gibson.

Students like Gibson are learning more about STEM, and even writing poetry about their feelings.

"I was just stating in my poem what is hate, some people hate on other people for no reason, or some people hate on other people because they have what you don't have," said Gibson.

Mentor's Project executive director June O'Neal is helping make this all possible.

"It is the Mentor's Project enrichment summer academic camp, and we are having a great time. We are feeding the children, we are learning math, we are learning fractions," said O'Neal.

The camp is making sure students in Bibb County are productive over the summer, while showing mentors make a difference.

"We are out there every day, doing the best that we can do, to make a difference in the life of these children," said O'Neal.

"Some kids want to be on the streets, some kids want to be out there making money, but this program can really help you, they can help you get a job," Gibson said.

If you want to become a mentor with the Mentor’s Project, you can call 478-765-8624 for more information.