Mentors Project of Bibb County seeks 100 new mentors this month

MACON, Ga. — The Mentors Project is looking for 100 adult volunteers to help Bibb County’s young people. Project leaders made the announcement Tuesday as part of National Mentoring Month.

You must commit to at least four hours a month and background checks are required. Mentors can be from any age group, but you must be at least 18.

Executive director June O’Neal encourages anyone who qualifies to sign up.

“Mentors often think that they’re doing something for the student, but that’s not it at all,” she said. “The students do something for the mentors.”

Upcoming events include "Character Words" to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The plan is set to be a yearlong process where every month will have a new word, and they're hoping to get these words on t-shirts for the students.