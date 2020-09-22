"I showed him the paintings that I wanted to put into the senior exhibit. He told me they were too controversial."

MACON, Ga. — If you walk into the doors of Hardman Hall on Mercer University's campus, the first thing you will see are a bunch of paintings, but they aren't just any paintings -- they're Gwendolyn Payton's paintings.

She attended the university from 1968 to 1972, and during those years, she says her professor tried to talk her out of a dream.

"He spoke to me and said he didn't think I was smart enough to get a degree from his department, and I really didn't take him seriously," Payton said

She said that during that time, it was a very tough time for African American students on campus because the school had just been integrated within the past three to five years.

Payton had a biology degree but wanted to pursue art so that she could become a medical illustrator.

To complete an art degree, students had to showcase their work in a senior art exhibit, but her professor had a different plan.

"I showed him the paintings that I wanted to put into the senior exhibit. He told me they were too controversial," she said.

He didn't explain, but she suspects it was because her work addressed racial issues.

Because of that she couldn't take part, which meant she could not receive a degree as an arts major.

"I don't know where he was coming from, I just know he gave me the sense that he had the power, and he was going to use his power to not allow me to get my major," she added.

Payton was devastated, but little did she know that years later, she would have the opportunity to complete the major and have her very own art exhibit on campus.

The exhibit is called "The Faith of a Dreamer," which she calls an accurate description of her life.

She says the timing is perfect.