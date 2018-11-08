Hundreds of people packed into Heritage Hall on Mercer's campus Saturday for Fan Appreciation Day.

Soccer, volleyball, and of course, the football team met and signed autographs for fans of all ages.

Fans enjoyed soaking up the time they got to talk with some of their favorite athletes that they cheer on from the stands.

"It means a lot because being a college athlete when you go out there on game day, that energy it brings a lot to our team makes us want to go even harder because we want that crowd in it with us, so it just feels like love," said #7 Strong Safety, Eric Jackson.

"When your kids come out of the tunnel and they see the stadium full, they tend to play a little bit better and so the more people we can get into the stands, the better it's going to be for the bears to have a win that day," Coach Bobby Lamb said.

Mercer's football team also held a scrimmage at Five-Star Stadium to give fans a sneak peak at the upcoming season.

