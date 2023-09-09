Mercer Bears kick off football season against Morehead State Eagles

The Mercer Bears will return to Five Star Stadium on Saturday for a 7 p.m. home opener.

MACON, Ga. — Get ready to shout "Go Bears," because Mercer football is back for a new season.

Several people were out and about in Mercer Village, Amici, and on campus to tailgate before the game.

They could also sip on something new...the official beer of Mercer Athletics was available for all to buy.

Mercer University's Athletic Foundation and Fall Line Brewery announced a partnership to make "O'l Toby Easy Ale' that was available for the 7 p.m. game.

Proceeds form the beer, named for Mercer's bear mascot, will benefit the Athletic Foundation's "Championship Endowment" which covers championship expenses for the school's 18 athletic teams.