MACON, Ga. — Two days of events in December will celebrate the re-opening of Capricorn Sound Studios, which will now be formally known as Mercer Music at Capricorn.

In a press release issued Monday, Mercer University announced when the public could get its first look at the restored studio known for defining 1970s Southern Rock.

On Dec. 2, a VIP party will be held for donors and other guests. There will be food, drinks, tours, and music from the Randall Bramblett Band from 6-9 p.m. Donors who make contributions of $1,000 or more to the project will receive invitations.

The following day on Dec. 3, a public ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. The free program will take place on an outdoor stage behind the studio, and feature music by Mercer’s Robert McDuffie Center for Strings and the Otis Redding Foundation’s DREAM Choir.

After the program, the stage and tent will become a concert venue with music by former Wet Willie lead singer Jimmy Hall.

After the 45-minute set ends, the studio will be available for tours and music will continue inside until 6 p.m.

Ending the night will be a ticketed event at the Macon City Auditorium – a Capricorn Revival show featuring Chuck Leavell, Randall Bramblett Band, and other former artists or musicians who have been influenced by the work of Capricorn. Those artists include Jimmy Hall, Jaimoe, John Bell from Widespread Panic, Charlie Starr from Blackberry Smoke and Duane Betts of the Allman Betts Band.

Tickets for that show will run from $58-128 and go on sale Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

MORE ABOUT CAPRICORN

50 Years of the Allman Brothers Band: The history of the Big House Museum

'Capricorn was a place where the lightning struck:' Mercer works to renovate Macon's historic studio

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.