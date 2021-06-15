Breathe in, breathe out: Mercer Football adds yoga into offseason workouts

Research says yoga prevents injuries and helps with recovery

MACON, Georgia — As the COVID-19 pandemic spread through Central Georgia, the Mercer Football team persevered through uncertain times.

"We did curfews," said Head Coach Drew Cronic. "We checked on them and the kids just did a great job of protecting themselves. Obviously it's hard when you're a college student to...you know, to kind of be locked up that way little bit and it wasn't a lot of fun for me either, but the kids did a great job"

With the upcoming season starting in September, Coach Chronic says they are being smart but...

"I'm not going to lie, I'm ready for this thing to be behind us," said Cronic. "I'm tired of dealing with it."

To keep in shape during the off-season, the guys lift weights, watch highlights, and now they're hitting the mats.

Research shows yoga is great for core strength, rehabilitation, and preventing injuries.

Offensive lineman Conner Krieger says yoga is not always fun for a guy his size.

"As a big fella it's always tough to start rolling around on the ground because we're always taught to stay tight and you know make distinct movements," said Krieger. "Have to start doing free flow, but I've always enjoyed yoga. I try to do it as much as I can."

Players and coaches are optimistic the yoga workouts will help them reach new heights this season.

"You know I took a yoga class during my undergrad career," said cornerback Michael Campbell. "We did kind of the same exercises and it definitely helps, and you feel a lot better after doing the yoga exercises."

The Bears will kick their season off on September 2 against the Point University Skyhawks at Five Star Stadium.