478 Day | Mercer Football gets ready to hit the field for 2021 season

Tickets to the season opening game, titled 478 Day, are just $4.78

MACON, Georgia — It’s time to get excited as the Mercer Bears prepare to hit the gridiron.

Mercer will play its season opener against the Point University Skyhawks at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Campus gameday activities will include the Fort Concert Series at Black Field and the Bear Walk starting at 3:45 p.m.

The Bears look to improve after last season came with unpredictable circumstances. Athletic director Jim Cole says this year’s team will bring a tough and physical mentality to the field.

“I'll tell you one thing you're going to see out of this team is they're going to hit you and they're never going to give up,” said Cole. “Now, I can't tell you about the wins and losses, but if you want to see some physical, get after it football, both full sides of the ball, then Mercer is your team this year.”

Mercer expects to fill Five Star Stadium to full capacity. Cole says they are abiding by state guidelines for COVID-19. They’re not requiring masks, but expect fans to use good judgment.

If you want to get tickets, there are still seats available for $4.78. Click here to see a map and purchase tickets.