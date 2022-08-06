Mercer football's '50-Yard Challenge' provides free lawn care for veterans, single parents

The challenge is to mow 50 yards for veterans, single parents, the elderly or disabled, all for free.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The Mercer football program is participating in the new "50-Yard Challenge" Wednesday.

NFL running back Rodney Smith started it as a way for children to take care of their neighbors and communities.

The challenge is to mow 50 yards for veterans, single parents, the elderly or disabled, all for free.

Mercer Football Head Coach Drew Cronic is proud of his team and wants his program to continue making an impact locally.

"We want people to look at our football program and see this is the way people are supposed to treat each other whether you're white, Black, rich, poor, wherever you're from, what religion you are, this is a place where they know how to treat each other and they try and go serve people," Cronic said.