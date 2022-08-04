Mercer announces its lineup for the Ford Concert Series. Here is the lineup

The lineup of artists includes Corey Smith, Rodney Atkins and several other notable acts.

MACON, Ga. — The Mercer Football Ford Concert Series returns this year with a lineup of artists to perform at various Mercer Football games.

Not only do you get a concert, but you get to see the Bears take on some of their biggest rivals on the football field.

Several local and out-of-town artists are set to perform.

Here's a look at the 2022 lineup:

August 27:

Mercer will play Morehead State at 6 p.m., with the first game of the series headlined by Corey Smith.

Jacob Powell, Highway 49, and Blane Dunham will also be performing.

September 17:

Mercer will play Citadel at 6 p.m., and Mitchell Tenpenny will be the headliner.

Mackenzie Carpenter will also be performing.

October 8:

The Bears will be up against Western Carolina at 4 p.m., with Rodney Atkins as the headliner.

There will also be performances by Joe Lasher and Kaitlyn Lasher.

October 15:

Mercer will take on ETSU at 4 p.m., with Nate Smith headlining the concert.

Carter Smith and Molly Stevens will also be performing.

November 12:

Mercer will play Furman at 3 p.m., with Jupiter Coyote as the last headlining band of the series.

Dillon Carmichael will join them.

To get tickets, you can go to mercerbears.com.