Mercer announces its lineup for the Ford Concert Series. Here is the lineup

MACON, Ga. — The Mercer Football Ford Concert Series returns this year with a lineup of artists to perform at various Mercer Football games.
Not only do you get a concert, but you get to see the Bears take on some of their biggest rivals on the football field.
Several local and out-of-town artists are set to perform.
Here's a look at the 2022 lineup:
August 27:
Mercer will play Morehead State at 6 p.m., with the first game of the series headlined by Corey Smith.
Jacob Powell, Highway 49, and Blane Dunham will also be performing.
September 17:
Mercer will play Citadel at 6 p.m., and Mitchell Tenpenny will be the headliner.
Mackenzie Carpenter will also be performing.
October 8:
The Bears will be up against Western Carolina at 4 p.m., with Rodney Atkins as the headliner.
There will also be performances by Joe Lasher and Kaitlyn Lasher.
October 15:
Mercer will take on ETSU at 4 p.m., with Nate Smith headlining the concert.
Carter Smith and Molly Stevens will also be performing.
November 12:
Mercer will play Furman at 3 p.m., with Jupiter Coyote as the last headlining band of the series.
Dillon Carmichael will join them.
To get tickets, you can go to mercerbears.com.
