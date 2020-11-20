Mercer graduate honored with 'Caregiver of the Year' award

The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving awarded Javoski Harden state "Caregiver of the Year."

MACON, Ga. — November is National Family Caregiver Month, and one recent Mercer graduate was recognized Thursday.

The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving awarded Javoski Harden state "Caregiver of the Year." Harden volunteered to help Mrs. Margaret Eskew care for her husband after he broke his hip. Doctors and trained physical therapists weren't able to help Mr. Harry Eskew walk, so Harden stepped up to the plate. After some research, Harden was able to do what seemed like the impossible. Harden considers the man he cares for as part of the family.

"It's just like if you were caregiving for one of your family members or baby, or even if it's just a friend, you still have to make sure that your heart is in it. I think caregivers have a critical relationship with the person they're caring for. I think you never know where your blessings are," Harden said.