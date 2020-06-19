MACON, Ga. — Mercer University has packed 600 personal care boxes for its incoming faculty, staff and students who are taking summer classes.

The "Bears Care" kits were put together by faculty and staff volunteers, according to an article in Mercer's "the Den."

“It’s just what we do at Mercer; we jump in wherever we are needed,” said Campus Services Coordinator Michelle Beavers. “I am here to serve Mercer and ‘Be the Bear.’

The kits are filled with a Mercer cloth mask, hand sanitizer, and digital thermometer.

Also included is a sticker with the Student Health Center hotline number and a list of COVID-19 symptoms, an information card on proper mask usage, and personal hygiene tips.

"I think the Bears Care kits will bring some comfort to our students, faculty, staff and parents. It shows we care for our people and their well-being,” said Beavers.

The kits will be given to students and faculty who will be on Mercer’s Macon and Atlanta campuses beginning June 22, according to the article.

Classes are set to take place in person while following guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Students coming in the fall and the rest of Mercer’s faculty and staff will get kits in August.

“I think it’s an important service for our students,” said Associate Vice President for University Advancement Shawna Dooley, “I think it underscores Mercer’s commitment to their safety. We want to provide in-person classes but we want our students to be safe, first and foremost.”

According to the article, a COVID-19 testing facility on the Macon campus will be in operation later this month. Classrooms and labs for summer courses are being arranged for social distancing.

Hand sanitizer stations will be set up where classes are held, and cleaning and disinfecting schedules have been expanded.

