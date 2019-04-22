MACON, Ga. — If the view of Mercer Law School from #Drone13 looks familiar, there's a reason. The building is based on Independence Hall in Philadelphia, which you can find on the back of a $100 bill. It was built by the Insurance Company of North America, which was based in Philadelphia. The school acquired the property in 1976.

The history of Mercer's Law School goes back much further. According to the school's website, it was founded in 1873. The school says its current class is about 440 students. Notable alumni range from the distinguished like former Attorney General Griffin Bell, Representative Carl Vinson who served 50 years in the house, and Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, to the recently famous like Nancy Grace and Erick Erickson.

On the grounds at the law school, you'll also find the Cowles-Woodruff House which is on the National Register of Historic Places. According to the New Georgia Encyclopedia, the Greek Revival Mansion was built in 1836. It sits above Coleman Hill Park, which offers spectacular views of downtown Macon.