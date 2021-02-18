Mercer-Macon Symphony Orchestra plans first performance in fall 2021

The Macon Symphony ended its 41-year run back in 2017

MACON, Ga. — Mercer University and the Peyton Anderson Foundation announced the return of symphonic music to Macon Thursday.

The foundation’s five-year $300,000 grant will help start up the new Macon-Mercer Symphony Orchestra.

Of course, the grant comes with strings attached, as well as woodwind, brass and percussion.

Members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will collaborate with students at Mercer’s Robert McDuffie Center for Strings.

The city’s last symphony orchestra shut down in 2017. The first performance is planned for some time in fall 2021.

