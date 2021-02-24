Mercer Medicine will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, to celebrate the clinic's grand opening.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — "We're underserved in primary care, and secondly, we have to drive 50 miles or more for specialists," one Putnam County resident said, a problem that most people in Putnam County residents run into when facing a health problem.

"I have a lady working for me that literally had a stroke and she goes to 5 doctors that are out of our based location, primarily in Augusta," he said.

Due to the lack of specialists in the area, Lowell White Jr opened Harmony Medical Center plaza five years ago.

"We started the medical center knowing that we have a lot of needs and we wanted to try and improve that," White said.

Although White was able to bring in different specialists through Harmony, he still had trouble trying to bring in a health care provider.

"So I reached out to Mercer about a primary healthcare provider and found out about these clinics they're putting around rural Georgia," White said.

Dean of Mercer's School of Medicine Jean Sumner helped White bring a Mercer Medicine Health Clinic to Putnam County.

"Mercer is committed to our mission which is rural and underserved populations and Putnam County showed us that they had a need and we felt that we could help meet that need," Sumner said.

Sumner says this clinic will allow anyone to get quality service whether they have insurance or not.

"Quality primary care improves quality of care over all and decreases cost of care because you can help prevent complications and worsening of diseases," Sumner said.

Sumner says Mercer Medicine looks forward to bringing Putnam County...more resources.