Mercer men's basketball game against Georgia Southwestern State canceled

The Bears will no longer be playing this Saturday, but next week's game against Kennesaw State is still a go

MACON, Ga. — The Mercer University men's basketball game against Georgia Southwestern State on Saturday has been cancelled.

According to a news release from the university, fans who purchased single-game tickets will be able to attend any remaining game in Hawkins Arena.

Fans who purchased a toy to support the Merrie Christmas Project can bring the toy to Mercer's game on December 29 and receive a free ticket.

Mercer's game against the Kennesaw State Owls on Tuesday is still a go.

The men's basketball team at Mercer is currently 6-1.