The game was scheduled for this Saturday

MACON, Ga. — The Southern Conference men’s basketball game between Mercer and UNCG Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19.

According to a press release from Mercer, the game was scheduled to take place in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Bears currently sit 7-3 overall, according to the release.

Mercer will play Chattanooga on Wednesday at 7 p.m.