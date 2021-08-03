Mercer plans watch party for SoCon Tournament Championship game

A win against UNCG would secure the Bears’ first NCAA Tournament appearance in years

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from the Mercer women's basketball team winning the SoCon Championship.

The Mercer men’s basketball team is just one win away from going to the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, and you can cheer them on!

According to a news release from the university, a free outdoor watch party in Mercer Village is planned for Monday night.

People are encouraged to bring their own chairs and spread out throughout the 1600-block of Montpelier Avenue between 6-9 p.m. Masks are required.

The game will be televised on ESPN at 7 p.m. and is taking place in Asheville against UNC Greensboro.

A win against UNCG would secure the Bears’ first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014 and fourth overall in program history, says the release.

Over the weekend, Mercer’s women’s basketball team beat Wofford to take the SoCon championship title, which also advances them to the NCAA Women’s Tournament in San Antonio.