Mercer Professor develops functioning index to spot postpartum depression in new moms

MACON, Ga. — Being a new mom can be stressful. But, it's important to know when you need help.

According to the CDC, as high as 1 in 5 women suffer from mental health issues after giving birth.

Dr. Jennifer Barkin, an Associate Professor of Community Medicine at Mercer University, has two children of her own.

"I think for me it was that realization that, 'oh my god I now have two kids that I am responsible for,'" Barkin said.

She knows first hand the stress motherhood can have especially in the first year after the child is born.

"For me, it was more of an anxiety. Very nervous about keeping healthy, having life insurance lined up. If something happens to me, what happens to these kids?" Barkin said.

Barkin has always had empathy for new moms. Which is why she developed the 'Barkin Index'. It's a method that asses functioning in new moms.

"Women don't present for treatment wanting to get a different score on the depression index, they want to function better," Barkin said.

This 20 question index is useful to new moms for up to two years after childbirth. It asks mothers how much they agree with simple statements about their competency, and their needs.

Mothers rate the statements on a scale of 0-6. Total scores range from 0-120 with 120 presenting perfect functioning.

"The strongest use right now is in research studies. So, how much did the score change over time given that these women were being treated," Barkin said.

If you are having post partum issues the test result could be helpful to a social worker or therapist in formulating a treatment plan.

"Women need to be more aware when they're approaching burn out. I'm kind off the deep end I need to pull back and go take a walk for an hour, or I'm over rod," Barkin said.

For more information on the assessment go to her website.

If you are a mom looking for support Postpartum Support International has a Georgia chapter that you can call to get a name of a counselor, and they also have a lot of resources that are free including counseling. you can call them at 1-800-944-4773 or check out their website.