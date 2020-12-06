MACON, Ga. — On Mercer University's campus dorm rooms and classrooms sit empty.

Students have been gone since March when the COVID-19 pandemic closed colleges across the state and forced a transition to online learning.



"I think it was a lesson in adaptation, and I think that it was un-ideal, but it transitioned us -- the educational experience -- as best it could into a COVID world," says student Lars Lonnroth, but in mid-August, Mercer plans to start back in-person instruction with a few changes to the schedule.



According to a news release, some classes will be held on previously observed holidays like Labor Day and during the old fall break. This will give students and staff a longer winter break and will help eliminate travel and spread of COVID-19 during the school year.

"My initial reaction was, 'What do you mean I don't get anymore three-day weekends?'" says rising senior Logan Best. "I do think it's smart to make sure that we're not spreading COVID and the flu at the same time."

Most students say they're just happy to be able to return to campus.

"We need to think about how things might turn out later on, and we need to take those precautions. I'm OK with it so far. I trust that the president of the school knows what he's doing," says rising sophomore Mariyka Sich.



"I think it will be a smog to get through from that period of time to the end of the semester, but I also recognize that it's either this or not getting on campus at all," says Lonnroth.

The last day of classes for the fall term will be November 24th, and students will take final exams online in December.

Students will not head back to campus until Jan. 7, 2021.

