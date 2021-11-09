Mercer students hold town hall in hopes of decreasing vaccine hesitancy

The Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines were available to attendees

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, 20 Mercer students held a vaccine town hall hoping to decrease vaccine hesitancy and increase vaccination rates.

The students are the ‘Faith in the Vaccine’ ambassadors for Mercer and led the town hall at the Rosa Jackson Community Center.

Medical professionals at the event included the university’s chair of the department of public health, a professor, the chair of community medicine at Mercer’s Savannah campus, and the administrator of the Macon-Bibb County Health Department Dr. Jimmie Smith.

One Macon co-hosted the event and chair Dominique Johnson says it’s important to give correct information to the community.

“We're in a public health pandemic right now and I don't necessarily [want to] force or not force anybody, but we want them to be properly educated so they can make an educated and wise decision for themselves,” said Johnson.

Attendees were also able to get vaccinated. The Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines were available for free.