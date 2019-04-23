MACON, Ga. — On International Earth Day, some Mercer University students used Porta-Potties to bring awareness to a dirty topic. Their goal is to teach people how to do their part in protecting the environment.

Over the last couple of weeks, students spent hours painting Porta-Potties in a partnership with waste disposal company A-OK Waste Services.

"You don't really expect to see Porta-Potties as something that is going to send a message or be aesthetically-pleasing," said Casey Colquitt.

Student Casey Colquitt says the Porta-Potties send an important message. She and student Elizabeth Carter say they hope their art will show people it's time to make changes.

"I think if we all get out and do something now, then the Earth will be a more beautiful place," said Carter.

Colquitt says it's not too late to make a difference by doing things like reducing trash and recycling.

"It makes me think of recycling clothes and stuff like that, and there's been such a push for shopping at Goodwill and the Salvation Army," said Colquitt.

Naomi Rosan with A-OK Waste Services says the partnership and event are a teaching opportunity.

"This is really a crisis situation. Earth Day started almost 20 years ago. We are saying the same things now that we were then and we haven't made a lot of progress," said Rosan.

Rosan and the students say that won't stop them from shedding light on a harsh reality.

"What's happening to the marine life around us is really sad, and the amount of trash that we produce is a serious problem," said Carter.

On Wednesday, three painted potties will go on display in Tattnall Square Park in Macon. The public can vote for their favorite one. Rosan says the event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be music, food, and exotic animals.